Godzilla Movie 2014 Takes a Box Office Dyno-Bite

by admin

The very name Godzilla elicits thoughts if bygone eras of cinematic prowess. Generations of movie lovers have enjoyed the famed Japanese monster’s exploits as he has gallivanted across/throughout time and space. Continuing with the Hollywood remake movement, in 2014 (the year of our dinosaur) once more (let’s not kid ourselves and pretend there will not be countless more Godzilla movies produced in the near or distant future) Godzilla has deigned it necessary to grace us with his ever-looming presence.

This particular Godzilla is slow and methodical. His skin tips the scales in his favor. His outer template is that of a ravenous four hundred foot tall Tyrannosaurus rex. And yet, though at first we may not realize it, he puts the god back into Godzilla and comes to save humanity after it’s nuclear power initiatives have wreaked havoc on the natural order of things.

You see, Godzilla has a natural enemy that posses an even greater threat to humanity. That’s right, the so-called “Muto” is his nemesis and that of human kind as well. The Muto has come to proliferate, and in order to flourish it will need to absorb all the nuclear power mankind can produce. The only thing standing in its way is the return of what is now humanity’s iconoblast and not its iconoclast. Long live Godzilla and thus his microscopic homo sapien brethren.

Godzilla (2014) is not without it’s visually stunning moments. The action is constant which is always nice in a thriller. The actors take their roles seriously and do not reveal even a hint of comedy or dissatisfaction. And yet, something is missing. Older movie fans that have come to appreciate the franchise throughout the years may well love the very existence of another Godzilla movie for nostalgic purposes if for nothing else.

However, new age fans (attention-deficient though they may be) have a legitimate gripe. This new Godzilla is the old Godzilla in new and rapidly changing world. He seems to be an anachronistic throwback that does not belong in modern times. The director sought to marry this new world circa 2014 with the old world in which Godzilla posed a mortal threat and captivated the imaginations of millions of people. Young people accustomed to comic book action thrillers such as The Avengers will likely scoff at the old hat hero and wonder what their parents ever saw in the dinosaur-like destroyer of buildings and nations.

But no matter, there opinions are irrelevant because clearly this new Godzilla movie is not for them, it is for the over thirty crowd. If I am mistaken, then why does Godzilla have tiny immobile arms and why is he a two trick pony in the mortal combat department? Why do his opponents look like two monster rejects from an old Van Helsing movie that are more bizarre than fearful?

Putting some distance between Godzilla (2014) and the present may we’ll help us clarify these conundrums and reveal the movie’s true place in not only the history of the Godzilla franchise, but also in the history of monster movies and their public appeal. For the time being may I suggest that Godzilla is money-making monstrosity that I happen to believe is monstrously bad? Of course, because it is my job to render these sort of pronouncements. Roar. Sniff. Whimper. Tip the scales.