Movie Ideal Home

by admin

The movie Ideal Home is a movie without a cause, a rebel without a rebellion, a picture without picturesqueness, a motion picture without movement, and a parable without an Aesop. Before heaping on my disdain and contempt for the movie Ideal Home, perhaps withdrawing for a vaninishing moment to praise the two leading actors will add some perspective.

The movie Ideal Home is beyond fortunate to have the services of two off-the-beaten path comedians-turned megastars such as Paul Rudd and Steve Coogan. Paul Rudd has transcended every expectation that he would be a one-hit wonder via the teen classic Clueless. He is now an international superstar and the star of Marvel’s Ant Man franchise. Steve Coogan has delighted British and American audiences, and has become a household name globally. He is not subject to being painted with only one brush as he is quite versatile in comedy or in dramatic acting. This is why Ideal Home is such a puzzling failure.

The movie is about a gay couple that are lavishly rich and live according to a life of no responsibility for anything. Somehow, bringing an impressionable youngster into a household full of sex, cocaine, loud music, and carousing, is supposed to touch our hearts? It certainly never caused me to laugh, and I cannot appreciate or identify such hideous parenting. One would expect the premise to lend itself to some laughter, but instead Rudd plays a character that is as rigid and unexpressive as one can every conjure. Coogan’s role is to portray an aloof and careless fool that cannot see beyond his own vices.

Color me a cynic, but the movie Ideal Home is anything but. It is neither ideal, nor is the “home” the characters provide for a young boy in desperate need of quality parenting, stability, and a role model. Epic failure.