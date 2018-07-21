The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

by admin

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

Logan Lerman is an independent actor that possesses a not inconsiderable amount of raw and realized talent. Among his recent work is a film entitled The Vanishing of Sidney Hall. The Vanishing of Sidney Hall is a film for the ages, but one would never know that unless she watches the movie in its entirety. Critics universally sullied the movie, and without the slightest consideration for its sentimentality and overall brilliance.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall is not the sort of picture one can watch the entire way through. Rather, it is meant to be viewed in digestible bites. The movie contains so much subtext, so much of the plot is shrouded in temporary mystery, and the level of pain one can feel when engrossed in watching the film is too much to bear.

Logan Lerman stars as Sidney Hall, a revered writer that is trapped in three time zones with three advancing plots. In other words, writer/director Shawn Christensen parallels the character and all of his trials and tribulations in such a manner as to advance each plot slowly, proddingly, and painstakingly (only in a brilliant way). The writer is tortured by his adolescent past, ruined by his more recent failures as a man and husband, and crippled by the present in which he is a veritable vagabond despite his former popularity. In fact, it is only when someone investigates (Kyle Chandler’s character is its own intricate mystery revealed only when appropriate) the disappearance of the famous author that much is revealed to the audience and the enigmas seem to come into focus.

Already I have wasted 250 words on Logan Lerman and Kyle Chandler, when the actor far more deserving of our adulation and attention is Elle Fanning. Pale, ghostly, awkward, and utterly fascinating she is. It is her ability to be lovable and vulnerable that makes The Vanishing of Sidney Hall what it is, and that is an undeniable modern masterpiece. The word I originally expressed is sentimental. The Vanishing of Sidney Hall is perhaps the personification of the word even if accidentally on purpose. If you want to be moved by a movie without 200 million dollars of CGI and special effects, and can spare time here and there to appreciate it in small portions, I provide you with my highest recommendation for The Vanishing of Sidney Hall. You will be happy you watched it, and it shall be seared into your mind’s eye for a long time.